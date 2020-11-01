http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/9QG1F1D53mU/

Rioters quickly moved from a business district in northeast Portland onto residential streets after police declared a riot condition. Anti-capitalist, anti-police rioters marched through a neighborhood overturning trashcans and shouting at residents.

Rioters took to the streets of a northeast Portland business district and began vandalizing the windows of companies, Breitbart News reported Saturday night. Portland Police Burear officials quickly declared the demonstration dubbed “Capitalism is Scary” to be a riot and ordered their immediate dispersal.

Following the riot declaration, people wearing black bloc quickly fled from the business district onto neighboring residential streets, journalist Andy Ngo tweeted.

Police moved in behind them and began clearing debris dumped into the streets by the rioters.

Police officials apologized to the residents of the community for the loud announcements as police ordered the unlawfully assembled rioters to disperse from the neighborhood.

Police riding on vehicle sideboards can be seen following the rioters down the streets.

They continued clearing debris as they moved the rioters out of the community.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

