Thousands of people stood in line for hours on Sunday morning to attend a rally for President Donald Trump in Washington Township in Macomb County, Michigan – despite frigid temperatures, gusts of wind, and snow flurries.

Photos and video:

A portion of the line in Macomb County’s Washington Twp ahead of a cold and rainy rally for President Donald Trump — his third of five in Michigan in the space of a week. pic.twitter.com/1U2WNBciwg — Beth LeBlanc (@DNBethLeBlanc) November 1, 2020

As Trump took the stage, snow flurries descended on the outdoor arena.

C-SPAN

“Does anybody have a coat I could use, please?” the president joked. “This is definitely not the right one.”

