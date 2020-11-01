http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/MNxHHkR6UDk/

UFC fighter Jon Jones posted an amazing video to his Instagram showing him with shotgun in hand and chasing off a would-be robber.

The video, which was recorded on Halloween night, shows a young man crossing Jones’ driveway and then trying to open the doors of a few of the cars lined up close to the fighter’s garage door.

A few moments later, the garage door begins to open, and the young man starts running away with Jones and his shotgun running in hot pursuit seconds later.

“Ended up tapping on this guy’s driver side window with the muzzle of my shotgun last night,” Jones wrote on his video post on Instagram. “Next time you try to rob someone, make sure you’re fast enough to outrun them. He’s lucky I’m smart enough to not shoot a man while he’s retreating. People I know times are getting hard, but your life isn’t worth a few material possessions. What are your thoughts on this video, what would you have done differently?”

Jon Jones just posted a video on his Instagram account where someone tried to rob him! ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/pAUToYJZpm — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) November 1, 2020

Jones is an avid outdoorsman and has posted many videos showing his training sessions with bows and arrows and firearms.

One thing is sure, Jones also knows the law. He did not fire a shot at the fleeing thief because it is illegal to shoot a criminal who is in retreat in New Mexico.

