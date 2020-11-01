http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/EQ9Bav_hxos/

Videos of a motorcade featuring dozens of motorbikes supporting U.S. President Donald Trump in Jerusalem’s Old City went viral over the weekend, marking the fourth Jewish “Trump train” within a week.

Clips of the Hell’s Angels on Twitter received more than a quarter million views as of Sunday.

The motorcycles, mostly Harley-Davidsons, sported Trump flags in Hebrew and English, as well as Israeli and American flags.

The motorcade received special permission to enter the Old City of Jerusalem, which is closed off to non-resident traffic.

RIDE BABY RIDE!! The #IsraelisForTrump motorcycle motorcade coming out STRONG from Jaffa Gate in the Old City of #Jerusalem@realDonaldTrump #4MoreYears pic.twitter.com/7nSF564uRY — Yishai Fleisher يشاي ישי פליישר 🕎 (@YishaiFleisher) October 31, 2020

Jewish Trump supporters have been organizing independent caravans, boat parades, and other demonstrations all over the the U.S and Israel under the hashtag #JewsforTrump and #IsraelisforTrump.

Last week saw ex-pat Israelis and U.S. Jews come out in support of Trump’s reelection in the battleground state of Florida, and days earlier, hundreds of Orthodox Jews turned out in Brooklyn, NYC, to show their support.

Right now on the Jerusalem Tel Aviv Highway, a pro-trump vehicle parade with dozens of cars stretching quite a few miles pic.twitter.com/PpQms9HRvt — Deborah (@danandeborah) October 27, 2020

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said the U.S.-Israel alliance has “never been stronger” and expressed hope America’s current Middle East policy under Trump would continue.

He noted under Trump, the U.S. has “isolated Iran, confronted its aggression, recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, [and] recognized our sovereignty over the Golan Heights.”

The Israeli premier also noted the Trump administration’s latest move in extending scientific and technological cooperation with Jewish institutions and university in the West Bank, a decision he hailed at the time as an “important victory.”

Netanyahu went on: “[A]fter not having a new peace agreement with an Arab state after 26 years we’ve had three peace agreements in six weeks.”

“I can only hope that this policy that isolates Iran and brings the fruits of peace grounded in reality to the people of Israel and to the Arab peoples of the region…will continue in the coming years,” he concluded.

