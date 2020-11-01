https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/01/well-she-tried-lol-alyssa-milano-asks-twitter-to-show-her-what-democracy-looks-like-and-yeah-that-doesnt-go-so-hot-plus-rbg-snafu/

Alyssa Milano wanted Twitter to show her what Democracy looks like.

We hope someone sent her a picture of North Korea … ahem.

Settle down, we’re just kidding.

Sorta.

SHOW ME WHAT DEMOCRACY LOOKS LIKE! — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 1, 2020

Oh wait, she LIMITED the people who can respond to her tweet to only those people SHE follows.

Who wants to tell her that’s NOT what a Democracy looks like?

Limiting your replies is not what democracy looks like. pic.twitter.com/6hx6p9T68X — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 1, 2020

Thanks, Caleb.

Heh.

I think she confused Fascism and Democracy. It’s a common mistake with the left. — RobHoffman83 (@robh279) November 1, 2020

I’m sure Alyssa Milano got up on the wrong side of the bed today. I thought she was done with two consecutive gaffes about RBG. What’s next? — Gerwyn (@gerwynromeo) November 1, 2020

Oh yeah, about that:

You’d think she would know the initials of her hero, right?

Or how to spell her last name?

OMG she did delete two!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂 — Velvet, Queen Mansplainer (@TMIWITW) November 1, 2020

Hrm.

BUT SHE’S HER HERO — JRH (@JHolmsted) November 1, 2020

Not a great night for Justice Milano.

Bless her heart — franksterm1 (@franksterm1) November 1, 2020

Yeah.

Something like that.

***

