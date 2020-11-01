https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/01/wendy-davis-triggers-fbi-investigation-of-the-texas-biden-harris-bus-incident/

The FBI is reportedly investigating the incident we told you about yesterday where Trump supporters were spotted following a Biden/Harris campaign bus through Texas:

The FBI is investigating, people familiar said, after videos showed vehicles bearing pro-Trump signs amassing around a Biden campaign bus in Texas, where some pollsters predict one of the closest races for a Democratic presidential contender in decades https://t.co/E5tCKrUpcQ — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) November 1, 2020

Apparently, because Dem Wendy Davis, a candidate for Texas’ 21st congressional district, was on the bus at the time, it’s triggered the FBI’s involvement:

From the WSJ:

The presence aboard the bus of Ms. Davis, a candidate for federal political office, prompted the federal law-enforcement response, a person familiar with the matter said. FBI Special Agent Michelle Lee, press officer for the agency’s San Antonio office, declined to comment other than to say a statement would be issued later Sunday. It’s also now gotten the attention of Republicans in Congress:

If you needed any further proof that the FBI will look for any reason to target Trump supporters…https://t.co/TirIEkORrD — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 1, 2020

No, not “fake news”:

There are times I am hoping this is fake news. If the FBI spent anytime on traffic in Texas then their level of incompetence has reached peak production. If true this agency is a joke. Same agency that sent 12 agents overnight to stare at a handle on a nascar garage. https://t.co/jMV1m3J0Gt — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) November 1, 2020

The FBI does seem broken at this point:

You mean the incident that takes a 2 second Twitter search for a video showing the Trump people didn’t do anything wrong? Break the FBI into a thousand pieces and scatter it to the winds. If someone doesn’t, we’re gonna regret it some day. https://t.co/8d3U1ZoHTo — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 1, 2020

And we’ll hear much more of this no matter who wins on Tuesday:

