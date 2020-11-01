https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/01/what-the-hell-snl-my-heart-just-sank-snl-basically-throws-in-the-towel-for-joe-biden-and-the-left-seriously-cant-deal/

Finally, an SNL Trump supporters can laugh at.

Carrey as Biden: “Don’t worry: They say I’m eight points ahead. Poll numbers like that can only go wrong once in a blue moon…” pic.twitter.com/QQutnnEO0n — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 1, 2020

Was this SNL casting doubt on Joe’s election chances? Throwing in the towel?

Hrm.

The rest of the skit has Hillary Clinton showing up and being herself.

Ok, so she’s the Raven which is really just a gnarly, scary bird … so, herself.

Watch:

Once upon a midnight dreary… pic.twitter.com/u4rlUjXqQy — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 1, 2020

The skit was not terrible unless you are a Biden supporter … they didn’t seem to be very amused.

I’m not in the mood for this type of humor right now — L (@laplkp) November 1, 2020

not now SNL smmfh — Cocosl (@coco_sl) November 1, 2020

My heart just sunk 😬😧 — SpitFire (@Coco_Tank_Girl) November 1, 2020

Oof why??😖 — Furious Citizen (@ConcernedFruit) November 1, 2020

🤦🏼‍♀️ Don’t even joke about that!!! — Little Blue Dot (@KathyGriffee) November 1, 2020

Worst portrayal ever. Why? — Julie (@julieahenthorn) November 1, 2020

This has been the most unfortunate impression in ever. #BidenHarris2020Landslide — Ina Nichols (@HappyNightOwl) November 1, 2020

Man, Is SNL jinxing it? WTH is wrong with SNL? @nbcsnl Not funny SNL. — Penngalusa (@penngalusa) November 1, 2020

Not funny … but hilarious.

***

