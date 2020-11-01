https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/01/what-the-hell-snl-my-heart-just-sank-snl-basically-throws-in-the-towel-for-joe-biden-and-the-left-seriously-cant-deal/

Finally, an SNL Trump supporters can laugh at.

Was this SNL casting doubt on Joe’s election chances? Throwing in the towel?

Hrm.

The rest of the skit has Hillary Clinton showing up and being herself.

Ok, so she’s the Raven which is really just a gnarly, scary bird … so, herself.

Watch:

The skit was not terrible unless you are a Biden supporter … they didn’t seem to be very amused.

Not funny … but hilarious.

***

