https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/white-house-lockdown-non-scalable-fence-built-protect-trump-election-day-unrest-250-national-guard-standby/

Federal agents are set to begin building a non-scalable fence around the White House, Ellipse and Lafayette Square and 250 National Guardsman have been placed on standby to protect President Donald Trump during any election day unrest.

Major riots and destruction have been promised by leftist extremists should President Trump win reelection.

“The White House on lockdown: A federal law enforcement source tells NBC that beginning tomorrow, crews will build a ‘non-scalable’ fence to secure the WH complex, Ellipse and Lafayette Square,” Geoff Bennett from NBC News tweeted. “250 National Guardsmen have been put on standby, reporting to Metro Police officials.”

The White House on lockdown: A federal law enforcement source tells NBC that beginning tomorrow, crews will build a “non-scalable” fence to secure the WH complex, Ellipse and Lafayette Square. 250 National Guardsmen have been put on standby, reporting to Metro Police officials. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) November 2, 2020

TRENDING: FAKE KAMALA GOT LOOMERED! –Laura Loomer Catches Kamala Harris BODY DOUBLE at Palm Beach Polling Place! (VIDEO -PHOTOS)

Businesses across the nation have been boarding up in preparation for a violent response from the left.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

