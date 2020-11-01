http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/1JseMhFnVJI/who-can-tell-an-eagle-from-a-blue-hen.php

Not Joe Biden, apparently. In his latest campaign brain failure, Biden touted his longstanding association with Philadelphia by pointing out that he was wearing an Eagles jacked. Only he wasn’t:

This “Eagles” jacket Biden claims he’s wearing to try and show how much he’s in touch with Pennsylvania? It’s a Delaware Blue Hens jacket pic.twitter.com/4AUx2lj0Nu — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) November 1, 2020

It’s a small thing–or would be, if Biden could go ten minutes without displaying his rapidly failing mental capacity. Meanwhile, I have long wondered: what is a blue hen, anyway? And why is it the mascot of the University of Delaware?

Those who know can answer in the comments. For now, here are the logos of the Philadelphia Eagles and the University of Delaware Blue Hens. They are not easy to confuse, although, to give Biden his due, both are birds:

