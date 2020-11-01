https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/why-orthodox-jews-love-trump/
About The Author
Related Posts
Biden’s transgender moment… 8 years old, no problem!
October 17, 2020
Don Surber is correct…
September 30, 2020
101 year-old Mary Jane Jacoby is the bomb… ‘I’m going to ride a motorcycle to the polls and vote for Trump!’
October 30, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy