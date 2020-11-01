https://noqreport.com/2020/11/01/why-the-pittsbugh-post-gazette-endorsement-is-huge/

Pennsylvania is an important swing state for one reason and one reason only: It’s the difference between a tight win and a landslide. I know what you’re thinking. Am I openly predicting President Trump is going to be reelected? Yes. Why? Because the polls are wrong and biased. Mainstream media is wrong and biased. And I can see with my own eyes the excitement level for President Trump is exponentially higher than any excitement, if you can call it that, for Joe Biden.

There is, of course, the cheating factor, but I am hopeful the radical left has put more of their eggs in the post-election revolution basket rather than the steal-it-for-Joe basket. They can practically smell the local businesses burning already and they need a Trump win in order to drive the masses (at least what they hope will be the masses) to revolt. That’s not to say they support President Trump for the sake of revolution. They’re just not willing to bend over backwards for someone like Joe Biden who represents the systemic racism they use as their predicate for existence.

As I’ve said for months, the best chance this nation has for recovery from both coronavirus lockdowns and radical progressive rioting is for President Trump and the GOP to win big. A close win won’t do be as effective. In fact, a close win will likely do more damage in the short term as it will give the Neo-Marxists the fuel they need to get even more sane Democrats out on the streets.

Beneath it all, Pennsylvania is the key. It represents 20 electoral votes, and by my count that’s the difference between breaking the real magic number of 300 electoral votes to give it “landslide” labeling and just squeaking past the necessary 270 to win. This is why the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s endorsement is so huge. It doesn’t matter whether people in Pennsylvania read the endorsement or not. The fact that those who haven’t voted yet are hearing from a respected local publication that they’re breaking from tradition and making an endorsement will resonate.

This is bigger than the NY Times endorsing Joe Biden or even the NY Post endorsing Donald Trump. Both were expected and the people yawned. But the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette doesn’t make presidential endorsements. The last time they did was 1972.

This newspaper has not supported a Republican for president since 1972. But we believe President Trump, for all his faults, is the better choice this year. Via @pgopinions https://t.co/dZYEQp3pGY — Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (@PittsburghPG) November 1, 2020

“He gets things done,” the editorial board said. That’s not just a generic message, either. Pittsburgh is a city known for getting things done and Pennsylvania is a state that relies on those people to keep their antiquated economy afloat. Perhaps more importantly, President Trump wasn’t expected to compete well in Pennsylvania until the last month. Early polling showed “Scranton Kid” Biden with a commanding lead. But since the debates and the fracking flip-flops Biden and Kamala Harris have made, the polls have tightened. Add in Hunter Biden and all Pennsylvania needed in order to vote red again was a little push.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette just supplied that push, and state Democrats are worried.

That’s not photoshop. That’s a @Reuters image of Butler. The Battle for Pennsylvania, and maybe the Presidency will be won or lost by you. pic.twitter.com/u3xvRvc7KS — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) November 1, 2020

Here’s my map. I know it will be critiqued to oblivion by people much smarter than me (“you think Trump will win Michigan!?!?!?”) but I’ll leave it here and let you all pick at it until you’re heart’s content.

Pennsylvania is the difference between a close win for President Trump and a 300+ electoral vote landslide. That will be important post-election when the task of dealing with revolting domestic terrorists comes to the forefront.

