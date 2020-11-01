https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f9fbc80d6bdc366c09c92f9
Before this teddy bear tot was singing her way through high school, she was just another curly-headed cutie growing up in Monmouth County, New Jersey. Can you guess who she is?…
With just a day of campaigning left, the two candidates rally in key states as the bitter presidential race nears end….
An explosion and gunfire were reported at the Kabul University in Afghanistan on Monday morning, hours after two bombs went off in the city….
Nanaia Mahuta, a close relative of the Maori royal family, has been named New Zealand’s next foreign minister amid a government reshuffle following parliamentary elections last month….