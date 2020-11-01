https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/11/01/wow-massive-crowd-for-trump-rally-in-pennsylvania-floors-even-democrats-n1112834

The Secret Service said that more than 57,000 people showed up for a rally for Trump at the Pittsburgh-Butler airport. The local newspaper estimated the number at 10,000. It hardly matters. There were a lot of people there, as the Democratic Lt. Governor John Fetterman tweeted out.

The President is popular in PA. I don’t care what polls say. With 700K ballots still out there, you need to BANK YOUR BALLOT. Use a Dropbox. Get them in. https://t.co/YANdwqbdYG — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) October 31, 2020

Other Democrats apparently accused Fetterman of having swallowed MAGA propaganda.

“She is with Politico,” Fetterman tweeted, referring to Orr. “This is not MAGA propaganda. Can’t fake a crowd like that. But you *can* make sure you show up and get every vote in. Every Vote Matters. Get Them In. That’s not photoshop. That’s a @Reuters image of Butler. The Battle for Pennsylvania, and maybe the Presidency will be won or lost by you.”

She is with Politico. This is not MAGA propaganda. Can’t fake a crowd like that. But you *can* make sure you show up and get every vote in. Every Vote Matters. Get Them In. — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) November 1, 2020

Some crowd pics were even more impressive.

PHOTOS: MASSIVE TRUMP Rally Attracts 60,000 in Butler, Pennsylvania, Polls Tighten: And this was last night, the 4th rally of the day in Pennsylvania ….. Five rallies today https://t.co/rqtmmytGFc pic.twitter.com/IS1wnYQPqA — Geller Report (@PamelaGeller) November 1, 2020

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) is voicing concern after seeing photos of the massive Trump rally crowd in Butler on Saturday night. https://t.co/HLbcr1Kyz6 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 1, 2020

58,000 showed up for President Trump in Butler, PA. Those are rock star numbers. Biden literally can’t fill a minivan. pic.twitter.com/8xr5TvyhxB — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 1, 2020

This is incredible! Butler, PA is a small rural town 40 miles north of Pittsburgh with mostly blue collar residents. Their population is around 14,000, yet they drew over 50,000 at yesterday’s rally. Tuesday should be very interesting, especially in PA. pic.twitter.com/oNbrIt6mgk — Mike Mascio (@Brunswick_Mike) November 1, 2020

The crowd that showed up for President @realDonaldTrump‘s rally last night in Butler, PA. pic.twitter.com/q2FZ5jF2UY — The Hill (@thehill) November 1, 2020

Side-by-side comparison: Crowd at Trump Pennsylvania rally and people who showed up to listen to former President Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Same day Biden rally Trump rally

with Obama in Butler,

in Flint, Michigan Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/SzAr4dro7B — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) November 1, 2020

“We are going to win the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and we’re going to win four more years,” Trump said. “They’re back there. You can’t even see the end of people. There’s a lot of people here.”

