President Trump is holding FIVE Rallies in FIVE States today!

On Saturday President Trump held 4 separate rallies in Pennsylvania!

President Trump held rallies in Bucks County at 1:30 p.m., followed by rallies in Reading at 2:30 p.m., in Butler at 5:30 p.m., and in Montoursville at 8 p.m.

The crowd in Butler, PA was truly AMAZING!

The estimate was 58 thousand supporters!

And on Sunday President Trump is making 5 stops in 5 states!

** Macomb, MI AT 11am EST today. After that:

** Dubuque, IA 1pm CST

** Hickory, NC 530pm EST

** Rome, GA 830pm EST

** Opa locka Executive Airport Miami, FL 11pm EST

At 9:19 PM President Trump is in Rome, Georgia for his 4th rally.

President Trump still has one more stop in Miami before he calls it a night.

LOOK AT THE CROWD IN MIAMI!

President Trump will speak in Miami at 11:30 PM!

THIS CROWD IS INSANE!

Rather than the standard Trump rally soundtrack of ‘Tiny Dancer,’ ‘Memories’ from Cats, and the Titanic theme we are treated to a Colombian band here at Trump’s 11pm rally near Miami. pic.twitter.com/5FYRacyEcM — Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) November 2, 2020

Another crowd shot via a Miami Herald reporter:

Part of the crowd tonight at Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/MUs5XGmLDO — Bianca Padró Ocasio (@BiancaJoanie) November 2, 2020

