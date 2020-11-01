https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/wow-truly-amazing-trump-crowd-miami-florida-absolutely-huge-3-hours-touches/
President Trump is holding FIVE Rallies in FIVE States today!
On Saturday President Trump held 4 separate rallies in Pennsylvania!
President Trump held rallies in Bucks County at 1:30 p.m., followed by rallies in Reading at 2:30 p.m., in Butler at 5:30 p.m., and in Montoursville at 8 p.m.
The crowd in Butler, PA was truly AMAZING!
The estimate was 58 thousand supporters!
And on Sunday President Trump is making 5 stops in 5 states!
TRENDING: FAKE KAMALA GOT LOOMERED! –Laura Loomer Catches Kamala Harris BODY DOUBLE at Palm Beach Polling Place! (VIDEO -PHOTOS)
** Macomb, MI AT 11am EST today. After that:
** Dubuque, IA 1pm CST
** Hickory, NC 530pm EST
** Rome, GA 830pm EST
** Opa locka Executive Airport Miami, FL 11pm EST
At 9:19 PM President Trump is in Rome, Georgia for his 4th rally.
President Trump still has one more stop in Miami before he calls it a night.
LOOK AT THE CROWD IN MIAMI!
President Trump will speak in Miami at 11:30 PM!
THIS CROWD IS INSANE!
@catturd2 at the #trumprally in Miami, 3.5 hrs before its meant to start! Huge! pic.twitter.com/7n37suhfC6
— Can’t Rattle Me (@cantrattleme) November 2, 2020
Rather than the standard Trump rally soundtrack of ‘Tiny Dancer,’ ‘Memories’ from Cats, and the Titanic theme we are treated to a Colombian band here at Trump’s 11pm rally near Miami. pic.twitter.com/5FYRacyEcM
— Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) November 2, 2020
Another crowd shot via a Miami Herald reporter:
Part of the crowd tonight at Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/MUs5XGmLDO
— Bianca Padró Ocasio (@BiancaJoanie) November 2, 2020