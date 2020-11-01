https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/wth-joe-biden-tells-voters-dont-need-get-elected-video/

WTH was this?

Joe Biden made three(?) stops in Michigan today with Barack Obama.

At one rally Joe left Barack hanging on the stage – It wasn’t clear if he was going to come out!

Then later today Joe told voters in Michigan, “I don’t need you to get me elected!”

That’s odd. It always used to work that way.

You get the most votes, you win.

This guy is a trainwreck:

Joe Biden tells voters “I don’t need you to get me elected.” pic.twitter.com/kMTqiIx2B4 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 31, 2020

