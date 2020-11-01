https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/know-angry-losing-president-trump-michigan-rally-cold-snow-video/

It was freezing in Michigan today but President Trump went ahead with his rally anyways in spite of the snow.

President Trump shared about Democrat challenger Biden:

You know why he’s angry? Because he’s losing. He’s very agitated. I don’t think he knows he’s losing. I don’t think he knows anything….

… They have no spirit. They have no enthusiasm. They have no nothing.