https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/know-angry-losing-president-trump-michigan-rally-cold-snow-video/
It was freezing in Michigan today but President Trump went ahead with his rally anyways in spite of the snow.
President Trump shared about Democrat challenger Biden:
Advertisement – story continues below
You know why he’s angry? Because he’s losing. He’s very agitated. I don’t think he knows he’s losing. I don’t think he knows anything….
… They have no spirit. They have no enthusiasm. They have no nothing.
TRENDING: Officials OUTRAGED After Trump Campaign Asks for Names of People Transporting Ballots and Locations of Where Ballots Are Stored and Counted
@realDonaldTrump in the snow in Michigan says nobody showing up at Biden events. pic.twitter.com/bzWjrZxZ0o
— Joe Hoft (@joehoft) November 1, 2020