About 150,000 voters in Pennsylvania could possibly go uncounted until Friday, following announcements that seven counties would not begin tallying votes until Wednesday, according to the Washington Examiner.

Beaver, Cumberland, Franklin, Greene, Juniata, Mercer, and Montour counties – which have all gone Republican in the past three elections – face staffing problems that have led to election officials delaying the count for mail-in ballots until Wednesday.

Cumberland County officials tweeted:

“The canvassing, or counting, of mail-in and absentee ballots in Cumberland County will begin on Wed. Nov. 4 at 9 a.m., the day after the General Election. This action fully complies with state law. Due to available resources and the COVID-19 pandemic, this will allow the county to give equal weight to in-person and mail-in and absentee ballots.”

According to the U.S. Election Project, more than 2.4 million votes have been cast in Pennsylvania through early voting or voting by mail. That amounts to about 39% Pennsylvania votes in 2016.

Trump told reporters Sunday he was ready for the legal tussle to discontinue ballot collection following Election Day, saying not knowing the results immediately after the elections “wasn’t fair.”

“I think it’s a terrible thing when ballots can be collected after an election,” Trump said. “I think it’s a terrible thing when people or states are allowed to tabulate ballots for a long period of time after the election is over, because it can only lead to one thing, and that’s very bad. You know what that thing is. I think it’s a very dangerous, terrible thing. And I think it’s terrible when we can’t know the results of an election the night of the election in a modern-day age of computers. I think it’s a terrible thing.”

