The Democrats continue to allow anti-Semitism to run rampant in their party, legal expert Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax TV.

“I wish the centrist on the Democratic party would speak out more against the anti-Semitism by Ilhan Omar and some people on the Squad. And of course, Black Lives Matter still hasn’t changed its platform. It still talks about Israel as a genocidal country. It mentions no other country which has police abuses from the Philippines to Iran. It only focuses on the nation-state of the Jewish people,” Dershowitz told Monday’s “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

“So the Democrats have an anti-Semitism problem. In Britain, the Labour Party recognized its anti-Semitism problem and suspended its leader Jeremy Corbyn,” Dershowitz said.

Dershowitz said even some Jewish Democratic politicians have refused to condemn the anti-Semitism of their colleagues.

“A Jewish-American official named Bernie Sanders … got on a plane, traveled to England and campaigned for a virulent anti-Semite named Jeremy Corbyn.

