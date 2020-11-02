Texas Republican Party Chairman Allen West pushed back against a reporter who attempted “to portray conservatives as violent radicals” when inquiring about the Trump supporters who swarmed a pro-Biden bus on the highway.

“Abby Livingston from The Texas Tribune reached out to the RPT today and asked a question about a Biden campaign bus in her attempt to portray conservatives as violent radicals, even though it is leftists from Antifa and BLM who have been assaulting, robbing, and looting fellow citizens and their property,” the Texas Republican Party said in a statement.

The group then attached comments from West concerning the matter.

“Three Trump supporters have been executed, one in Portland, one in Denver, and one Milwaukee. A leftist mob attempted to storm the house of the McCloskeys, threatened to burn their house down, rape Mrs. McCloskey, and then kill them both,” West said.

“Where is the liberal corporate media’s concern about that real violence? Additionally, none of what your question implies is accurate. It is more fake news and propaganda,” he continued.

“Prepare to lose … stop bothering me. Maybe Soros can cut y’all another check in 2022,” West said.

A group of Texas Democrats canceled a campaign event on Friday for Joe Biden after their bus was surrounded by vehicles showing pro-Trump paraphernalia on the highway.

The FBI is currently investigating the situation.