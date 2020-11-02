http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/eOn2q6vDSO4/amazon-thanks-me.php

I have struggled to get my review of the Amanda Milius documentary The Plot Against the President posted on Amazon. This is my review:

This is a documentary based on one of the best books written about the Russia hoax. It does a good job telling the story and giving it dramatic shape. It may be the closest we come to the administration of justice in the biggest scandal in American political history by far. Unlike just about everything that comes out of Hollywood, including documentaries, the story it tells is true.

When I attempt to post my 5-star review of the film I receive this notice:

Many Power Line readers have posted my review under their names. Thank you for lending me a hand.

As I noted when I wrote about this over the weekend, I can freely post reviews of other products I have purchased on Amazon. At Amazon’s invitation, I posted a review of the Audible Books version of Professor James Heffernan’s Great Courses lecture series on Ulysses. I reviewed it with a 5-star rating over the weekend. Late yesterday afternoon I received a message of thanks for my review from Amazon:

I have written Amazon twice seeking an explanation for the rejection of my review of The Plot Against the President. No word yet, but I’m still on the case.

