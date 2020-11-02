https://www.lenorathompsonwriter.com/beyondnarcissism/america-the-most-exceptional-republic-where-anyone-can-rise-and-the-best-is-yet-to-come

This is the place where the pilgrims landed at Plymouth and where Texas patriots made their last stand at the Alamo, the beautiful, beautiful Alamo.

This is the home of Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, Amelia Earhart, Harriet Tubman, the Wright Brothers, Neil Armstrong and so many more. This is the country where children learn names like Wyatt Earp, Davy Crockett and Annie Oakley.

This is the home of Thomas Edison and Teddy Roosevelt, of many great generals including Washington, Pershing, Patton, and MacArthur.

This is a place where greatness is born, where destinies are forged and where legends come to life.

The American nation was carved out of the vast frontier by the toughest, strongest, fiercest, and most determined men and women ever to walk on the face of the Earth.

Our ancestors braved the unknown; tamed the wilderness; settled the Wild West; lifted millions from poverty, disease, and hunger; vanquished tyranny and fascism; ushered the world to new heights of science and medicine; laid down the railroads, dug out the canals, raised up the skyscrapers.

And, Ladies and Gentlemen, our ancestors built the most exceptional republic ever to exist in all of human history and we are making it greater than ever before.

This is our glorious and magnificent inheritance.

We are Americans.

We are pioneers.

We are the pathfinders.

We settled the New World, we built the modern world and we changed history forever by embracing the eternal truth that everyone is made equal by the hand of Almighty God.

America is the place where anything can happen. America is the place where anyone can rise. And here, on this land, on this soil, on this continent, the most incredible dreams come true.

This nation is our canvas and this country is our masterpiece.

We look at tomorrow and see unlimited frontiers just waiting to be explored.

Our brightest discoveries are not yet known.

Our most thrilling stories are not yet told.

Our grandest journeys are not yet made.

The American Age, the American Epic, the American adventure has only just begun.

Our spirit is still young, the sun is still rising, God’s grace is still shining, and my fellow Americans, the best is yet to come.

Thank you. God Bless You. And God Bless America.