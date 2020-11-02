https://www.theblaze.com/news/anthony-faucis-family-says-they-can-no-longer-stand-behind-flip-flopping-family-member

The family of Dr. Anthony Fauci say they’re done with his inconsistent messages regarding COVID-19 and its imminent impact on the country, as well as his suggestions for potential further lockdowns.

What are the details?

Fauci’s cousin, who is also named Anthony and is a restaurant owner in New York, said that his family member’s talk and suggestions of coronavirus lockdowns is backfiring on the country.

The restaurateur, who owns La Fontana restaurant in Staten Island, New York, says that lockdowns simply don’t work.

“They shouldn’t do the lockdowns,” the restaurant owner said. “Especially now. If you don’t abide by the rules … shut that area down, but don’t shut down the whole industry.”

His son, Joe, agrees.

“In the beginning, I thought [Dr. Fauci] was fabulous, but then a few times he flip-flopped on different things,” Joe explains. “He had us all locked down at a tremendous rate. They should have loosened things up when it was slowing down in the summer. Everything else was loosening up except the restaurant business.”

Dr. Fauci, who is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been a large proponent of nationwide lockdown measures and has even recently advocated for families to cancel Thanksgiving plans for those who do not live in the same households.

“You may have to bite the bullet and sacrifice that social gathering, unless you’re pretty certain that the people that you’re dealing with are not infected,” Fauci said in October. “That is unfortunately a risk, when you have people coming from out of town, gathering together in an indoor setting. It is unfortunate, because that’s such a sacred part of American tradition — the family gathering around Thanksgiving. But that is a risk.”

