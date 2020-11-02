https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-army-deployed-in-austria-in-response-to-major-terrorist-attack

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz deployed the military late on Monday evening in response to multiple shootings that authorities said were part of a major terrorist attack in Vienna.

At least one person was killed and 15 others injured from the shootings that took place “in the heart of the Austrian capital, hours before the midnight start of a nationwide lockdown, one of several being imposed in Europe to stop the spread of the coronavirus,” The New York Times reported. “As the night wore on, more gunfire was reported elsewhere across Vienna’s First District.”

Kurz said that authorities were taking “decisive action against the perpetrators of this hideous terrorist attack” and that police had managed to already “eliminate a perpetrator.”

“We will never allow ourselves to be intimidated by terrorism and will fight these attacks resolutely by all means,” Kurz said. “So that the police can concentrate fully on the fight against terrorism, the federal government has decided that the armed forces will take over the property protection previously carried out by the police in Vienna with immediate effect.”

“The shooting comes after deadly terrorist attacks in France that have rekindled memories of 2015 and 2016, when Europe was shaken by a string of terror operations, many of them claimed by the Mideast-based group Islamic State,” The Wall Street Journal reported. “In the past two months, a Pakistani man stabbed two people in Paris, a Russian refugee of Chechen origin decapitated a teacher near Paris, and a Tunisian migrant killed three people with a knife in a Church in Nice.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.