The Ministry of the Interior in Vienna has reported a terrorist attack currently underway at a synagogue. One Austrian source is reporting as many as seven dead, and an undefined number of people seriously injured. These numbers are still unconfirmed.

Active shooter at a synagogue in Vienna. pic.twitter.com/TLiBlzuLAx — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 2, 2020

Early reports also state multiple attacks at least four locations in Vienna. Two restaurants, the synagogue, and the Jewish community center in the area.

An officer is fighting for his life after one of the terrorists detonated an explosive belt, killing himself in the explosion. This is according to Metro News.

The terrorists are allegedly still on the loose. Breaking footage shows a large-scale operation of police searching the area.

BREAKING – Massive anti-terror operation in #Vienna underway after an attack on multiple locations including a Jewish synagogue. Suspects reportedly still at large.pic.twitter.com/M5121JXCz3 — Disclose.tv ? (@disclosetv) November 2, 2020

French President Macron has released the following statement. “We French share the shock and grief of the Austrian people struck this evening by an attack in the heart of their capital, Vienna. After France, a friendly country is attacked. This is our Europe. Our enemies must know who they are dealing with. We will not give up.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.



