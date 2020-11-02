https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bronsonstocking/2020/11/01/ap-blasted-after-defending-terrorist-attack-in-france-n2579179

The Associated Press is claiming that France brought terrorism upon itself, not by indiscriminately opening its doors to radicalized immigrants but by its colonialist past and insensitivity to the Muslim faith.

On Saturday, a tweet posted by the AP was ratioed because it justified Muslim terrorism following an attack by a knife-wielding jihadi that left one woman decapitated and two others dead inside a church in southern France. The attacker was heard shouting “Allahu akbar” when police took him into custody.

That same day, a Saudi man attacked a guard at the French consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and another knifeman shouting “Allahu akbar” was killed by police in the French city of Avignon. Same story, same day. And don’t forget Samuel Paty, the 47-year-old French history teacher who was beheaded by an 18-year-old immigrant in mid-October for showing caricatures of Muhammad to his class.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, the AP offered a defense of Muslim terrorism, arguing the French victims deserved to be murdered because of their colonialist past and insensitivity “toward the Muslim faith.” It’s the same disdain the left has for Americans only repackaged to condone violence committed by Muslim terrorists.

The AP has a sordid history of supporting violence. After months of leftist violence in the United States, the AP issued new guidance for reporters to stop using the word “riot” when covering violent, left-wing riots. Similar to its defense of Muslim terrorism, the AP said the word “riot” has historically been used in the U.S. to “stigmatize” protesters. The AP believes it’s beholden to reporters to cover up the violence and make sure the country gets what it deserves.

If only the left could learn how to gather peaceably, then reporters wouldn’t need to use the word “riot” to describe Antifa and BLM thugs who run around looting businesses, vandalizing buildings, setting fires, and shooting Trump supporters and police officers.

The AP masquerades as a news organization, but it’s nothing more than an Orwellian propaganda machine for far-left extremists.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

