Key battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Texas, and Ohio, have seen the highest volume of misinformation about mail-in voting ahead of Tuesday’s election according to data tallied by media intelligence firm Zignal, reports The New York Times.

In Pennsylvania, false and misleading information about voting by mail has been the most rampant, with 227,907 instances of misinformation mentions. In Ohio, there was 89,996 instances and in Texas there was 68,005.

Pennsylvania has been a focus for both presidential candidates down the stretch, considering the 20 electoral college votes. The latest polls have Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump by 5 points, 51%-46%, although that advantage is within the poll’s margin of error.

A combined 3% say they are undecided or are voting for someone else.

Lisa Kaplan, the founder of Alethea Group, a company that helps fight election-related misinformation, told the Times “nefarious actors are distorting reality.”

“Voter fraud is incredibly rare,” she said. “But nefarious actors are distorting reality.”

The ultimate effect, she said was “that the electorate is the collateral damage.”

