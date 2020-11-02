https://www.oann.com/bears-wims-suspended-two-games-for-slugging-saints-db/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=bears-wims-suspended-two-games-for-slugging-saints-db

November 2, 2020

Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims was suspended two games Monday for sucker-punching New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson on Sunday night.

Wims’ suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct is without pay. He can appeal the suspension within three business days. If it holds, Wims would be eligible to return in Week 12 vs. Green Bay.

Gardner-Johnson on Monday denied a report that he spat on Wims during the game, prompting the punch and the ensuing on-field fracas.

During the third quarter of the Saints’ 26-23 overtime win, Wims ran over to Gardner-Johnson — who wasn’t guarding him on the play — and hit him twice in the helmet and facemask. A fight broke out and the Bears receiver was ejected.

NFL Network reported Monday that Wims told Chicago coaches that Gardner-Johnson spit on him in addition to ripping out his mouthpiece. Gardner-Johnson, who was slugged by teammate Michael Thomas in practice that led to Thomas missing the team’s Week 5 game, denied that report.

“It ain’t got nothing to do with me. If he’s acting out, that’s on him,” Gardner-Johnson told reporters. “It wasn’t no incident. … It’s a lot of he said, he said. Ain’t nothing happened. Nobody got spit on.”

Bears coach Matt Nagy was upset with Wims after the game, saying “I am really, really bothered by that third-quarter incident.” Nagy followed up Monday by saying he had talked to Wims.

“Out of respect, I’m going to keep that between us and internally, but we did talk to him, and regardless of what went on, he was apologetic and knows that no matter what, you can’t do what he did,” Nagy said.

Wims, 26, is in his third season with Chicago. The 2018 seventh-round pick has five catches for 35 yards and one touchdown in eight games this year.

–Field Level Media

