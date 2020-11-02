https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/02/because-the-left-is-batsht-clara-jefferys-melodramatic-claim-no-other-pres-has-had-to-fortify-the-white-house-backfires-bigly/

The White House is on lockdown.

Gosh, could it be they’re concerned that the same a-holes who have been destroying property, burning down buildings, assaulting and even killing people over the summer MIGHT be dangerous if (and when) Biden loses the election?

We have NO idea why Twitter put the COVID banner on his tweet but whatevs.

Mother Jones’ Clara Jeffery jumped on the melodrama train:

Except this isn’t true.

And it isn’t the dunk she thinks it is.

They’re not boarding up the White House because they’re worried about Trump supporters, ding-a-ling.

What he said.

BOOKS?! BOOKS!?

Sorry, but we’ve been informed that books are the work of the patriarchy.

Research you say?! The nerve!

PATRIARCHY!

Freakin’ Trump.

Hint, it’s not because of Trump supporters.

