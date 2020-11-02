https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/10/30/biden-accuser-tony-bobulinski-has-record-of-honorable-navy-service.html#:~:text=Biden%20Accuser%20Tony%20Bobulinski%20Has%20Record%20Of%20Honorable%20Navy%20Service,-Tony%20Bobulinski%2C%20who&text=Businessman%20Tony%20Bobulinksi%20has%20cited,son%2C%20Hunter%2C%20with%20China.

Businessman Tony Bobulinksi has cited his honorable Navy service to bolster his credibility in leveling charges that former Vice President Joe Biden allegedly was involved in the dealings of his son, Hunter, with China.

The Navy Wednesday issued what was publicly releasable on Bobulinski’s record, showing he served for four years on active duty and left the service as a lieutenant.

Bobulinski received his commission as an officer at the Officer Training Command in Newport, Rhode Island, in August 1995 and left active duty in December 1999, the Navy said. He was listed in the Navy reserves until June 2006.

He served with the Naval Nuclear Power Training Command in Orlando, Florida, from October 1995 to May 1998. From May 1998 to December 1999, he was assigned to the Naval Nuclear Power Training Command in Charleston, South Carolina, the Navy said.

His awards and decorations included the Navy/Marine Corps Commendation Medal, the Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal, the Navy said.

The Navy records backed up what Bobulinski has said about his service in interviews with Fox News, the New York Post and other outlets.

In an interview with Fox host Tucker Carlson Tuesday, Bobulinski described himself as “the grandson of a 37-year Army Intelligence officer, the son of a 20-plus year career Naval officer and the brother of a 28-year career Naval Flight Officer.”

A former business partner of Hunter Biden, Bobulinski charged that the Biden family’s denials of involvement with him has “tarred my family’s name and a long history of serving this country.”

He said he had received top secret clearances from the National Security Agency and the Department of Energy for service in “one of the most elite environments in the world” at the Naval Nuclear Power Training Command.

“I don’t have a political ax to grind; I just saw behind the Biden curtain and I grew concerned with what I saw,” Bobulinski told Carlson. “The Biden family aggressively leveraged the Biden family name to make millions of dollars from foreign entities even though some were from communist-controlled China.”

Other news outlets and the nonprofit fact-checking agency PolitiFact have been unable to substantiate Bobulinski’s charges.

Bobulinski was in the audience at the final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Biden in Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 22 as a guest of Trump in what may have been an effort to rattle the former vice president.

Trump did not refer to Bobulinski’s presence and neither did Biden, but Biden denied ever profiting from his son’s business dealings.

“I have not taken a penny from any foreign source, ever in my life,” Biden said.

— Richard Sisk can be reached at Richard.Sisk@Military.com.

