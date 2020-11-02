http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Urco37uBmhI/

The 2020 cycle may be winding to a close, but former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign is already preparing for a contracted legal battle that might stretch out well past Election Day.

In recent days, according to Politico, Biden’s campaign has begun talks with donors and allies on the financial resources that would be required to combat “prolonged, expensive legal fights,” in several pivotal swing states, especially if the race is as close as many believe.

“On one call with Biden’s Lawyers Committee … aides told attendees how quickly the campaign expected litigation to flood the courts in the hours and days after the election, contending that Biden needed donors ready to support the effort immediately,” Politico reported on Monday.

The Biden campaign’s mobilization comes as the former vice president’s senior aides have been warning for several weeks that Democrats should not take victory in the upcoming general election for granted.

“We cannot become complacent because the very searing truth is that Donald Trump can still win this race, and every indication we have shows that this thing is going to come down to the wire,” Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, Biden’s campaign manager, wrote in a memo to supporters in mid-October.

Even before the general election commenced, however, the former vice president’s team was prepping for the likelihood that the race would come down to a disputed legal battle. In July, Biden told supporters and donors that his campaign had assembled more than 600 lawyers and volunteers to fight any attempts at election “chicanery,” especially in the vote-by-mail process.

