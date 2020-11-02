https://babylonbee.com/news/biden-car-parade-just-lone-prius-driving-down-abandoned-highway/

COLUMBUS, OH—A rowdy crowd of Biden supporters all turned out to show their support for the presidential candidate today with a car parade on Interstate 75. According to sources, all 6 of them crammed into a 2015 Toyota Prius and barreled down the highway to rally voters to go to the polls.

“I’ve never seen this kind of enthusiasm for a presidential candidate,” said Sadie Trollop, who led the caravan and also drove the lone car participating in it. “I’m thrilled to be able to bring 5 of my friends with me on this exciting caravan to show Trump supporters they aren’t the only ones on the roads!”

The little hybrid car puttered down an empty highway, making noise with the dainty little Prius horn as the Biden supporters waved and cheered from the backseat.

“Love is love! No human is illegal! We believe in SCIENCE!” they all shouted in unison, but nobody noticed because there was no one else on the highway and Toyota Priuses are so quiet that no one could hear it driving by.

The caravan was cut short when they were pulled over by police for driving on a highway that had been closed due to construction.

