On Sunday morning, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden vowed on Twitter, “I promise you this: I’ll end Donald Trump’s chaos and end this crisis.”

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) fired back a searing tweet of his own, slamming the Democrat’s attempt to blame the president for the maelstrom that has gripped America for much of 2020 — including anti-police protesters assaulting officers, burning buildings, looting stores and establishing police-free zones.

“Trump’s chaos? Last I checked, businesses weren’t boarding up their windows because they were afraid of Trump supporters,” Crenshaw tweeted.

Among the “chaos”-creating actions of radical activists referenced by Crenshaw are the following:

May 27: Minneapolis burns: The Star Tribune reported that most of the violence came from a massive crowd that was rioting outside Minneapolis’ Third Precinct police headquarters who were “throwing objects at the building and officers and turning more violent as the night wore on.”

“The AutoZone Auto Parts store across from the Third Precinct was set afire. As some protesters tried to extinguish the fire, others danced gleefully in front of the flames and smoke, snapping selfies,” The Star Tribune reported. “At the nearby Lake Street Target store, looters were seen leaving with items ranging from large TVs to clothing to groceries. Looting also occurred at Minnehaha Lake Wine & Spirits, at Hiawatha and Lake, and at many other businesses in the area.”

May 28: Rioters stormed the headquarters of Minneapolis’ 3rd Police Precinct. “Livestream video showed the protesters entering the building, where fire alarms blared and sprinklers ran as blazes were set,” The Associated Press reported. “Police appeared to have left the building located in the neighborhood not far from where Floyd died Monday.” The St. Paul Police Department tweeted that there had been “more than 170 businesses damaged or looted. Dozens of fires.”

May 29: Rioters reportedly stormed a police precinct in New York City and lit law enforcement vehicles on fire.

CNN senior law enforcement analyst James Gagliano tweeted: “NYPD source informs me 88 Pct in Brooklyn just been overrun. Police Commissioner Shea has called a Level 3 mobilization. Requires all special units respond and four cars from every command in the city to location. 84 Pct under siege, as well. Also, Brooklyn North.”

May 29: Federal Protective Service officer Patrick Underwood was killed in a shooting at a federal office building in Oakland, California. “According to the FBI’s San Francisco branch, the shooting occurred at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building when a vehicle approached the building and opened fire at the security officers,” Fox News reported. “About 1,000 protesters in Oakland smashed windows, sprayed buildings with ‘Kill Cops’ graffiti and were met with chemical spray from police, who said several officers were injured by projectiles,” according to Fox News.

May 29: Richmond, VA: Rioters set fire to an occupied multi-family residence with a child inside, then repeatedly blocked firefighters’ access to the scene.

June 1: Multiple police officers were attacked in New York as violent rioters broke into stores and looted them. In Buffalo, a driver rammed a truck into a group of law enforcement officials which reportedly left two of them seriously injured.

June 1: Retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn was murdered by looters and rioters trying to defend his friend’s pawn shop.

June 2: Leftist “1619 Project” creator Nikole Hannah-Jones defends rioters’ destruction: “Destroying property, which can be replaced, is not violence … I think any reasonable person would say we shouldn’t be destroying other people’s property, but these are not reasonable times.”In mid-June, she followed by responding to a New York Post op-ed by Charles Kesler suggesting that the riots be called the “1619 Riots.” Hannah-Jones tweeted, “It would be an honor. Thank you.”

June 8: Seattle leftists establish the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.” By mid-June, numerous shootings had occurred, leaving a19-year-old man and 16-year-old boy dead and a 14-year-old boy in critical condition.

June 23: Violent rioters in Wisconsin reportedly attacked an openly gay Democrat state senator as they engaged in the destruction of property outside the Wisconsin State Capitol.

July 2: Riots break out in Portland as reported Antifa activists attempted to attack the Portland federal courthouse. Those violent protests in Portland continued for months.

July 19: At least a dozen Seattle police officers were injured as rioters attacked multiple police precincts, a municipal court, an Amazon building, and a Starbucks. The Seattle Police Department said the rioters “were responsible for a significant amount of property damage to government buildings and private businesses” and that “at least a dozen officers were injured.”

Mid-July: Rioters shone powerful lasers in the eyes of federal law enforcement officials in Portland during attacks on a federal courthouse, causing the officials to face possible permanent severe eye damage.

July 28: New York City’s police department states that 303 police vehicles have been vandalized in anti-racism and Black Lives Matter protests taking place across the city — and subsequent riots — costing the city around a million dollars in damages.

