Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden leads Trump in survey of Texas voters from left-leaning pollster On The Trail: Making sense of Super Poll Sunday Trump rebukes FBI for investigating supporters accused of harassing Biden bus MORE leads President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden leads Trump in survey of Texas voters from left-leaning pollster On The Trail: Making sense of Super Poll Sunday Trump rebukes FBI for investigating supporters accused of harassing Biden bus MORE by 6 points in the pivotal state of Florida, according to a Morning Consult poll released Monday.

Biden leads the president, 51.5 to 45.4 percent, in the polling firm’s final pre-election tracking survey.

The survey comes as Biden has built a razor-thin advantage in Sunshine State polls, with an average lead of just more than 1 point, according to the RealClearPolitics. The Morning Consult poll is one of only a few showing the race outside the margin of error.

In Florida, Biden leads Trump by 6 points, outside of the margin of error: – Biden 51.5%

– Trump 45.4%https://t.co/jLPH4hBZSn pic.twitter.com/e9apKdFqDO — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) November 2, 2020

The new poll is essentially unchanged from last week’s, which showed Biden leading, 52 to 45 percent, with 2 percent of respondents undecided.

Florida is set to be a decisive state in the race, due to the large number of mail-in ballots set to be cast in other battlegrounds such as Pennsylvania. The president has frequently cast doubt on mail-in ballots and falsely suggested those counted after Election Day are illegitimate. But a Biden win in Florida, which is likely to be called Election Night, could close off Trump’s paths to victory in the Electoral College.

Morning Consult surveyed 4,451 likely Florida voters between Oct. 22 and Oct. 31. The results have a 2-point margin of error.

The poll also found Biden with a national lead of 8 points over Trump, 51.9 to 43.9 percent.

In contrast to the 2016 presidential election, where both presidential candidates had net negative approvals, the new Morning Consult survey shows Biden with 6-point net positive favorability. Fifty-two percent of respondents approve of the former vice president, compared to 46 percent who disapprove. Forty-four percent of respondents approve of Trump versus 55 percent who disapprove.

