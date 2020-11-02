https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/biden-says-he-will-run-through-tape-he-makes-final-election-day-rounds?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is on the ground in Scranton, Pa. on Election Day encouraging voters at the 11th hour to get out the vote.

Biden told a group of volunteers Tuesday morning that he “feels good, but it ain’t over till it’s over.” He also thanked the volunteers for their support and told the that he knows “you’re out there canvassing.”

Biden told supporters in the key battleground state that he’s feeling cautiously optimistic, but has plans to “run through the tape” of today’s presidential election.

Following his first stop, Biden swung by the house where he was raised until he was 10 in Pennsylvania. He was there swarmed by supporters and local residents backing his campaign. He was joined by some of his grandchildren, in addition to Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey Jr. — also a native of Scranton.

Biden spoke to union leaders and middle class workers Tuesday morning, saying, “the middle class built this country — Wall Street didn’t. And unions built the middle class.”

Biden has had a somewhat difficult time convincing some Pennsylvania union workers to back his campaign as the Democratic party moves away from fracking, an industry which many Pennsylvania towns are dependent upon to support themselves financially.

Biden is stopping around Pennsylvania today. On the wall of his childhood home he wrote, “From this house to the White House with the grace of God. Joe Biden 11-3-2020.”

The former vice president then paid a visit to the home of Senator Casey’s mother, before arriving at a local restaurant to greet customers.

