Comedian and actor Billy Eichner said Sunday on CNN that it was “really disgusting” and “shameful” that President Donald Trump got away with cheating and lying his whole life and became the president.

Anchor Brooke Baldwin said, “Listen, we’ve got a lot to go through. I know you are fired up. I’ve spent quite a bit of time on your Instagram. We’ll get to issues in a second. But I don’t know if you’ve heard this, CNN has learned that the Trump campaign plans to be very aggressive on election night and is prepared to declare victory, Billy, even if the president is close to the 270 electoral votes he needs to win even if a large number of ballots have yet to be counted. What’s your reaction to that?”

Eichner said, “My reaction to that is he is a pathological liar, and he’s a sociopath, always has been, always will be. So I’m not surprised at all. Democrats and pundits at large for the past year have been predicting that he would do this. He knows he’s behind. And like everything else in his life that he’s ever done, he knows the only way he can give people the optics that he wants, give people the image of winning, is by cheating, right? That’s what he’s done his whole life, right? He cheated on his taxes. He cheats, he lies. This is what he does. Honestly, it’s worked for him a lot to a really disgusting, shameful degree that our culture allowed it to. But it’s not going to work this time.”

