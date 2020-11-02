https://www.theepochtimes.com/boarded-up-stores-in-democrat-cities-is-proof-left-should-not-be-given-federal-power-kayleigh-mcenany_3561842.html

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told Fox & Friends in an interview Monday that businesses boarding up storefronts in Democrat-led cities in fear of post-Election Day unrest is “all the proof you need that the left should not be given federal power.” McEnany was asked by Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy about reports of retailers taking precautions in expectation of civil unrest. “They are increasing security in Portland, in Philadelphia, in Lansing, Michigan; Baltimore, Charlottesville, Detroit, Jamesville, Wisconsin, Chicago, New York City, and Washington, DC. What does that say to you about the state of America in 2020 that, if a certain candidate is elected or re-elected people are going to, rather than vote to impact change, they’re going to try to break a window?” Doocy asked. “Notice what those cities have in common. They’re all Democrat cities. What are they saying with this boarding up, with this …

