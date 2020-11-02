https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/boom-philadelphia-police-fire-fighters-union-endorse-trump-never-endorsed-gop-candidate/

The Philadelphia firefighters union broke with the national union and endorsed President Trump in the 2020 election.

Via Florida Dude:

BOOM! Philadelphia Police and Fire Fighters Union endorses Trump! They have never endorsed a Republican Presidential Candidate. — FloridaDude297 (@FloridaDude297) November 1, 2020

The firefighters were asked for their opinion from leadership and the union overwhelmingly endorsed Donald J. Trump for president.

Here’s a full results notification not cropped @fox29 pic.twitter.com/uo5StukNxt — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) October 29, 2020

The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police announced in September that they were officially endorsing Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

