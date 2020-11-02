https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/boom-philadelphia-police-fire-fighters-union-endorse-trump-never-endorsed-gop-candidate/

The Philadelphia firefighters union broke with the national union and endorsed President Trump in the 2020 election.

Via Florida Dude:

The firefighters were asked for their opinion from leadership and the union overwhelmingly endorsed Donald J. Trump for president.

The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police announced in September that they were officially endorsing Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

