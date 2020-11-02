http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/0m6OhS9LsBg/

A migrant attacked a Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agent and seized control of his Electronic Control Weapon (ECW). The agent sustained a broken nose and multiple lacerations.

Rio Grande City Border Patrol agents responded to a group of people in an area well-known for human smuggling. As one of the agents arrived on scene, he observed two people fleeing into the brush near the Rio Grande, according to information provided by Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials.

The agent found the two men hiding in the brush. Suddenly, one of the men became combative and attacked the lone agent. He managed to gain control of the agent’s ECW and struck the agent several times in the face and head. The attack caused multiple lacerations, officials stated.

Last night, one of our #BorderPatrol agent’s sustained head & face injuries when a suspected illegal alien took control of the agents electronic control weapon, striking him multiple times to avoid apprehension. Thankfully, the agent is stable and recovering at home. pic.twitter.com/9vZVhuhZzD — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) November 1, 2020

Officials said the “suspected illegal alien” fled after the Border Patrol agent regained control of the ECW. Other agents arriving to back up the agent observed a man swimming back across the Rio Grande. A Border Patrol K-9 tracked the second man back to the river’s edge. It is presumed he also crossed back into Mexico.

The agent went to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment for his injuries. Doctors reported the agents sustained a nasal fracture and multiple lacerations.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan reiterated his previous comments that Border Patrol agents are the most-assaulted of all federal law enforcement officers and agents, during a press conference last week.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings reported that agents were assaulted in the line of duty nearly 1,300 times during Fiscal Year 2020 which ended on September 30.

