https://redstate.com/jeffc/2020/11/02/boston-globe-columnist-makes-vile-comparison-about-trump-supporters-n273847
About The Author
Related Posts
Swing Voters in Michigan Don't Like The Idea of Vice President Harris Running President Biden
October 9, 2020
BANNON: Trump’s Impeachment Was A Painful Moment In History — But It Was The Right Thing To Do
December 19, 2019
Whoopi Goldberg To Meghan McCain: ‘Girl, Please Stop Talking’
December 16, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy