Posted by Kane on November 2, 2020 3:23 am

WASHINGTON — The White House and surrounding areas will reportedly go into lockdown Monday as the country braces for election day. Federal officials are scheduled to build a “non-scalable” fence around The White House and surrounding areas, NBC News’ Geoff Bennett reported Sunday night. In addition, 250 members of the national guard will be ready to assist if needed, Bennett said.

