The White House on lockdown: A federal law enforcement source tells NBC that beginning tomorrow, crews will build a “non-scalable” fence to secure the WH complex, Ellipse and Lafayette Square.
250 National Guardsmen have been put on standby, reporting to Metro Police officials.
WASHINGTON — The White House and surrounding areas will reportedly go into lockdown Monday as the country braces for election day. Federal officials are scheduled to build a “non-scalable” fence around The White House and surrounding areas, NBC News’ Geoff Bennett reported Sunday night. In addition, 250 members of the national guard will be ready to assist if needed, Bennett said.
WHITE HOUSE ENTERING LOCKDOWN: Federal agents to build “non-scalable” fence around the WH starting tomorrow & over 250 National guardsman are now on standby to protect POTUS, in preparation for #ElectionDay unrest.
BREAKING NEWS: Feds To Build New “Non-Scalable” Fence Around White House Ahead of Election Day, Put Area on Lockdown & Call Up Troops: Report
