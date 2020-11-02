https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/02/breaking-terrorist-attack-with-multiple-perpetrators-underway-in-vienna-austria-multiple-casualties-hostages-reported-videos/

Something very scary happening in Vienna, Austria.

Details coming in about a significant terrorist attack happening in Vienna. https://t.co/gjmLOfu8cC — Bryan S. Myrick (@BryanMyrick) November 2, 2020

BREAKING: All public transportation halted in #Vienna—as shootings & hostage situations reported throughout the city in coordinated attack. #Austria — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) November 2, 2020

Disturbing footage purportedly from around the city suggests that these attacks might be coordinated.

BREAKING: Active shooter at or near synagogue in Vienna, Austria; reports of casualties pic.twitter.com/GmNLJWl6i2 — BNO News (@BNONews) November 2, 2020

#Terrorist attack in #Vienna

Video of terrorist running after the attack. Seven people reportedly killed pic.twitter.com/jSTCADr17r — Baruch Sandhaus (@BaruchSandhaus) November 2, 2020

BREAKING – #Vienna police confirm an ongoing hostage situation following the terror attack at multiple locations in the city. — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) November 2, 2020

The Austrian interior minister says the attacks indeed appear to be coordinated:

BREAKING: Austrian interior minister says Vienna shootings appear to be terrorist attack with multiple perpetrators — BNO News (@BNONews) November 2, 2020

UPDATE: Austrian media reports police say several people dead in Vienna shooting, interior minister says believed to be terror attack – SKY NEWS https://t.co/4K2IzhWqel — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) November 2, 2020

More:

We are horrified by reports of multiple shootings at Jewish institutions in Vienna. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Austrian Jewish community at this time. We will continue to monitor the situation as it develops. — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) November 2, 2020

Updated report: We are in contact with sources on the ground in Vienna. The motives and targets of this attack remain unclear at this time. We will provide further updates as they become available. https://t.co/h2X6nQplZX — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) November 2, 2020

We will continue to monitor this situation and provide updates as they become available.

In the meantime, pray for Vienna.

We pray for safety and calm in Vienna. https://t.co/rdqUdMWIuY — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 2, 2020

After France, Austria. No one is immune from the terror threat in Europe. Full solidarity with Austria. https://t.co/4GAVDMC6cO — Benjamin Haddad (@benjaminhaddad) November 2, 2020

