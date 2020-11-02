https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/california-governor-gavin-newsom-democrats/2020/11/02/id/994916

In an effort to defeat President Donald Trump, left-leaning California Gov. Gavin Newsom enlisted financial help from his donor network to raise millions of dollars, Politico report.

Newsom was involved in Zoom calls and fundraising efforts, which raised $11.6 million this year for Democrat candidates and causes. According to a summary of his activity obtained by Politico, Newsom’s network of donors helped raise more than $8 million for the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket.

Newsom and Jennifer Siebel Newsom, California’s first partner, hosted a half-dozen virtual fundraisers for Biden over the spring and fall. He also headlined fundraisers for Harris this spring. One event took place when Harris was a presidential candidate herself. Both fundraisers brought in $1 million each, according to Politico.

Newsom said he put politics aside when Trump came to the state to visit areas impacted by wildfires. Some of Trump’s TV ads feature Newsom talking about the White House’s coronavirus response efforts.

The California governor helped raise at least $2 million for House races. In other races, about $500,00 went to back Democrat governors and $250,000 went to Senate candidates. Candidates who received a financial boost from Newsom and his donor team included Jaime Harrison in South Carolina, Steve Bullock in Montana, Mark Kelly in Arizona and several other candidates running in close races in Maine, Iowa, Georgia, Colorado, and North Carolina.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

