https://pjmedia.com/election/jeff-reynolds/2020/11/02/can-trump-actually-win-california-watch-this-video-before-you-scoff-n1115448
About The Author
Related Posts
The Morning Briefing: So Much for Hoping That Democrats Wouldn't Be Awful Filth During the ACB Hearings
October 13, 2020
The Left Holds Its Fire as Biden Runs Away From Them
October 1, 2020
The Morning Briefing: Amy Coney Barrett Is Making Liberal Heads Explode and It's GLORIOUS
September 28, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy