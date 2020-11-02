https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/11/01/candace-owens-if-you-believe-that-government-can-stop-a-virus-then-you-are-an-idiot-991744

Conservative activist, author, and BLEXIT founder Candace Owens is blasting out some final warnings to last-minute voters and she is as blunt as ever in her choice of words.

Owens took to Twitter to tell her nearly three million followers that without social distancing from socialism, totalitarianism is the end game. The authoritarian leanings of mostly Democrat governors and other elected officials are laying the groundwork for a reversal of the country’s traditional free-market system.

“At this moment, our governments are telling us when to open our businesses, when to see our family, and when and how we are allowed to BREATHE. This is NOT America. This is not FREEDOM. This is NOT about safety or a virus. This is about implementing SOCIALISM. Wake up,” she wrote.

A subtweet from Owens ominously quoted former U.S.S.R. boss Nikita Khrushchev who bragged that his regime planned to weaken the U.S. with incremental socialism “until you fall like overripe fruit into our hands.”

On the theme of unchecked governmental authority, the California bureaucracy, for example, under ultra-liberal Gov. Gavin Newsom, has even gone so far as to promulgate guidelines that impose certain limits on family Thanksgiving celebrations, including banning indoor feasts.

In a separate tweet, Owens expressed the belief that people are lapsing into what might amount to the Stockholm syndrome by accepting government edicts at face value.

“If you believe governments are stripping away rights and monitoring are every move because they care, then you possess the logic of a slave who has fallen in love with its master.”

At this moment, our governments are telling us when to open our businesses, when to see our family, and when and how we are allowed to BREATHE. This is NOT America. This is not FREEDOM. This is NOT about safety or a virus. This is about implementing SOCIALISM. Wake up. https://t.co/qBLPgU71Ar — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 31, 2020

If you believe that government can stop a virus, then you are an idiot. If you believe governments are stripping away rights and monitoring our every move because they care, then you possess the logic of a slave who has fallen in love with its master. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 31, 2020

The power grab may be backfiring on Democrats. Trafalgar Group chief pollster Robert Cahaly told FNC’s Maria Bartiromo today on Sunday Morning Futures that President Trump’s reopen-America message is sending late-deciding voters, including some Biden-leaning voters, into the GOP column.

“The issue we see moving on is shutdowns. Even young voters who identify that they don’t like the president, they like shutdowns even less. Even suburban women who say they have problems with the president, they like their children at home in shutdowns even less.”

Special thank you to @MariaBartiromo for having me on her @foxnews @SundayFutures show this am. It was an honor to be there with a political legend like @Mark_Penn who’s work I’ve followed and respected for many years. You can watch the full segment here: https://t.co/ko0SRdLBMZ pic.twitter.com/lyMH7bXhIo — Robert C. Cahaly (@RobertCahaly) November 1, 2020

France, Germany, Spain, and the U.K. are currently heading to lockdown status of one kind or another as a result of a surge in COVID infections.

Here is a sample of responses from Twitter users who agreed with Owens’ admonition:

Yap this is about using a virus as pretext to full control over the people. Everything the Climate hoax couldn’t deliver for them, is now being achieved in record time in the name of “keeping up safe” They are taking people’s financial independence away — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) October 31, 2020

How to create a Socialist Staten There are eight levels of control 1) Healthcare -Control healthcare and you control the people 2) poverty Increase the level as high as possible, poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you are providing everything for them. — Deplorable Alice in Wonderland (@DeplorableAlice) October 31, 2020

Our governor in IL just put us back to no indoor dining or bars, again! But alot of restaurants are just not following his order. Even our towns mayor said police will not be enforcing this. People are really struggling in IL, and its either open or become homeless. — Castellena Thompson (@Castellena1) October 31, 2020

I got a communist phone alert yesterday… because we need the government to tell us what’s safe and what’s not🙄🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/u7BlHRx7Ar — Forgiven1 (@1hevenlee) October 31, 2020

Exactly. They’re destroying small businesses too while the Walmarts and Amazons thrive. Everyone should be against this. — Brittany Martinez (@BritMartinez) October 31, 2020

