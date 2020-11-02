https://www.theepochtimes.com/cdc-announces-cruise-ships-can-resume-operations_3559377.html
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a conditional sailing order (pdf) for cruise ships on Oct. 30 that allowed for the resumption of cruise operations. Although the CDC has allowed for cruises to start operating again, the actual sailing will not be commenced until operation requirements are met. “The initial phases will consist of testing and additional safeguards for crew members. CDC will ensure cruise ship operators have adequate health and safety protections for crew members while these cruise ship operators build the laboratory capacity needed to test future passengers,” the order read. The follow-up requirements will include running simulations in order to make sure that crew members on cruises are able to identify and tackle the risk of a CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus infection, certifying the cruise ships that pass certain requirements, and allowing passengers on cruise ships in a manner that will reduce the …