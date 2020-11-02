https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/4866504/

Hollywood celebrities are among the critics of new coronavirus orders by California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state’s Department of Public Health banning indoor gatherings ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Actor Rob Schneider wrote in an Oct. 17 tweet: “Dear [email protected], During our allotted 3 family limit this Thanksgiving, if my Aunt comes over, can I throw her a slice of turkey from the window? We promise NOT to sing… we will all just whisper. ‘PLEASE RECALL DIPS— GAVIN NEWSON!'”

The rules govern “social situations that bring together people from different households at the same time in a single space or place,” Fox News reported.

The host of any private gathering must limit attendance to no more than three households and the duration to no more than two hours. Guest must remain outdoors, promote physical distancing, wash their hands frequently, sanitize and ensure masks or face coverings are worn at all times, with the exception of eating.

Earlier this month, however, Newsom’s office even recommended putting a mask back on after every bite at restaurants.

The new guidelines strongly discourage singing, chanting and shouting.

Actor Adam Baldwin called the rules “ridiculously unenforceable,” and actor Nick Searcy was among many who said they will ignore them.

“We are having Thanksgiving at my house with a lot of people [email protected] can kiss my a** and bark at the hole,” Searcy tweeted.

Actress Justine Batemen said: “Gavin Newsom, LOFL. No one is listening to you anymore. You have lost your mind.”

Actor James Woods suggested a way to avoid any hassle from authorities.

“Just make a few signs protesting Trump,” Woods said. “Then invite as many people as you want, and you’ll have no problem.”

DailyMail.com reported Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., tweeted the rules “offer Californians little to give thanks for.”

GOP spokeswoman Elizabeth Harrington called California a “nanny state.”

“Lord Newsom’s nanny state lock down will allow you to have Thanksgiving. … BUT You better write down the names and numbers of your family there to track them down,” she tweeted.

“You better keep that mask on in between bites You better not sing And absolutely no wind instruments!”

Grammy Award-Winning singer-songwriter Grey DeLisle-Griffin came to Newsom’s defense, mocking the outrage.

“California dummies are mad that Newsom won’t let them infect each other on Thanksgiving. They’d rather DIE in a state that won’t let them VOTE,’ she wrote.

Earlier this month, Newsom’s office dispatched a tweet advising Californians to keep their masks on between bites at restaurants.

“Going out to eat with members of your household this weekend? Don’t forget to keep your mask on in between bites. Do your part to keep those around you healthy,” says a tweet from the governor’s office.

The image accompanying the tweet, however, poses a dilemma for residents of the Golden State.

It’s titled “COVD-19 DINER TIP 1: Minimize the number of times you take your mask off.”

But Newsom’s guidence would substantially increase the number of times masks are removed.

“This violates the @WHO ‘Dont’s of Mask wearing,'” wrote a Twitter user who supplied a World Health Organization graphic advising people to avoid touching their mask and to wash their hands before touching their mask and after discarding it.

Many counties in California currently limit indoor restaurants to 25% of capacity or outdoor dining only.

The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons has compiled a page of “Mask Facts” that explains the basic science behind mask wearing and summarizes a variety of studies.

It shows that the consensus prior to the coronavirus pandemic was that the effectiveness of mask-wearing by the general public in slowing the spread of a virus is unproven, and there’s evidence it does more harm than good.

On April 6, the World Health Organization said the “wide use of masks by healthy people in the community setting is not supported by current evidence and carries uncertainties and critical risks.”

Just two months, later, however, as the pandemic surged, the WHO changed its stance without providing any evidence with radomized controlled trials.

On March 5, the Centers for Disease Control said masks “are usually not recommended in “non-health care settings.”

But on Aug. 7, the CDC said it “recommends that people wear masks in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.”

