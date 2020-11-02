https://www.dailywire.com/news/celebrities-will-have-armed-guards-at-their-new-york-city-apartments-for-election-day

Wealthy celebrities living in at least one of New York City’s swankiest apartment buildings will be protected by armed guards during any civil unrest that may arise from the November 3 election.

Page Six exclusively reported that London Terrace Towers in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood – which has housed Debbie Harry, Pete Davidson, and Tim Gunn, among others – recently sent an email to residents informing them that extra security would be hired for potential unrest.

“As you are aware, government enforcement agencies across the country are making plans to control the possible civil unrest following the upcoming presidential election,” the email read, according to Page Six. “Regardless of the outcome of [Tuesday’s] election, our concerns range from isolated violent incidents to a long stretch of mass protests, confrontations between extremists, and potential property damage.”

“Insiders” told Page Six that the extra guards being hired to patrol the apartment complex will be armed.

“It’s all a little much but this is Chelsea and with The Eagle leather bar closed due to the pandemic, no one is going to complain about seeing guys in uniform with a big gun!” one resident told the outlet.

A four-bedroom apartment in the building costs around $7.5 million, while a two-bedroom is available to rent for around $7,800 a month, the outlet reported. Other celebrities who either currently live or have lived in the apartment complex include “Chelsea Clinton, Malcolm Gladwell, Bill Hader, Annie Leibovitz, Bridget Moynahan, tennis star Milos Raonic, iHeartRadio podcaster Rob Shuter and his Grammy-winning husband Bruce Sussman,” Page Six reported.

The New York Post reported last week that New York City’s “ultra rich are quietly preparing for civil unrest on Election Day — by hiring armed guards to stand watch over their luxury Manhattan buildings.”

Some of the residents named in this article have publicly spoken out against guns, including Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary or State Hillary Clinton. After Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia died in 2016, Chelsea suggested gun control could pass in the court. At the time, Barack Obama was still president, but even though he nominated Merrick Garland to the highest court, Senate Republicans refused to hold a vote on the nominee.

Malcolm Gladwell has argued for gun control, though he has also said it should be combined with improved mental health care as well. Bill Hader appeared in a video for gun-control groups Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America that explained how people can contact lawmakers to demand gun control. Bridget Moynahan has openly advocated for gun control and “mandatory back ground checks.”

Second Amendment advocates pushed back on the report, suggesting the wealthy elite were hypocrites for their gun-control views while hiring armed guards of their own. Syndicated radio host Dana Loesch tweeted, “Class warfare: Gun control celebrities hire guns they’re against you having.”

Others pointed to the numerous celebrities (none of whom appear among those in this article) who have trashed police as part of the Black Lives Matter movement not being affected by any efforts to defund police because they can hire their own security, while average citizens cannot.

As The Daily Wire reported, businesses across the country were destroyed by left-wing rioters, and shops in Democrat-controlled cities are now boarding up their windows to prepare for more riots if President Donald Trump wins re-election.

