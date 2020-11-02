https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/ceo-trafalger-group-trump-holds-20-black-vote-battleground-states-definitely-enough-tip-scales-trump-video/

Robert Cahaly, the CEO of the Trafalger Group, joined Maria Bartiromo on Mornings with Maria to discuss the latest polling the day before election day.

Cahaly says in the battleground states President Trump is consistently seeing over 20% of the African American vote.

Cahaly added this, “It’s a significant move in this vote. And everytime a black leader comes forward and says they’re with Trump it makes people actually less shy about declaring they’re for Trump.” And the Trafalger CEO said this was “definitely enough to tip the scales” for Trump.

Via Mornings with Maria:

TRENDING: THE MASK IS OFF: Kamala Harris Endorses Communism Two Days Out From Election Day (VIDEO)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

