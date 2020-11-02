https://www.dailywire.com/news/clay-travis-staggering-number-of-people-in-sports-media-are-voting-trump-afraid-to-say-it-online

Famed sports analyst Clay Travis said on Monday evening that he has heard from a “staggering” number of people in sports media who are voting for President Donald Trump but are afraid to voice their support on social media because they fear the online mob.

“The number of men & women in sports media, of all races, who reached out to say they are voting for @realDonaldTrump , but are afraid to say so on social media because of the Twitter blue checkmark brigade in sports is staggering,” Travis wrote on Twitter. “How many people in all industries are like this?”

The number of men & women in sports media, of all races, who reached out to say they are voting for @realDonaldTrump, but are afraid to say so on social media because of the Twitter blue checkmark brigade in sports is staggering. How many people in all industries are like this? — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 3, 2020

“That’s the most fascinating thing about this election to me, the quiet number of supporters. The most rebellious thing you can do is vote Trump because Trump has made the Republican Party the counter culture this election. It’s wild,” Travis continued. “Is it enough to win the election? I don’t know. But I think it’s going to be close and Pennsylvania is likely to decide it all. See you at the polls tomorrow!”

Is it enough to win the election? I don’t know. But I think it’s going to be close and Pennsylvania is likely to decide it all. See you at the polls tomorrow! — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 3, 2020

Late last week, Travis announced that he was voting for Trump in a column posted on his website, saying that he has considered himself to be a Democrat for much of his adult life.

“I want the government telling me less, not more, about what I can and can’t do every single day. My political beliefs are not new — if anything I believe the exact same things now for the most part that I did when I began voting for president in 2000 — it’s that the world around me has changed,” he wrote. “The Democratic party has moved in a massive way towards the far left wing over the past decade. They’ve embraced the idea of reparations, defunding the police, and of labeling our country systemically racist and unfair. I think all of these ideas, frankly, are madness.”

Travis listed the following five reasons that he is voting for Trump:

We need to end cancel culture and allow a robust marketplace of ideas to flourish on our social media platforms. We can’t shut down the country’s economy again because of COVID. I believe in confronting China as aggressively as possible. I believe in keeping nine justices on the Supreme Court. I believe in American exceptionalism and a capitalistic democracy, and I support our police and our military absolutely.

Robert Cahaly, head of Trafalgar Group, a polling firm that accurately predicted the outcome of the 2016 election and numerous other elections that mainstream polling firms got wrong, says that he believes that Trump will win again in 2016 because he believes conservatives are not comfortable telling pollsters who they are going to vote for.

“I just think people are not what they say they are, ever,” Cahaly said. “We cannot eliminate the social desirability bias, we can only minimize it.”

“There’s a lot of hidden Trump votes out there,” Cahaly said. “Will Biden win the popular vote? Probably. I’m not even debating that. But I think Trump is likely to have an Electoral College victory.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

