https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/clown-show-kamala-harris-misses-cue-pennsylvania-65-seconds-video/

Joe Biden’s cognitive decline seems to be contagious.

Kamala Harris on Monday missed her cue in Pennsylvania by more than one minute.

Harris was introduced and the few dozen people at Harris’ drive-in rally in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley were left hanging.

Music played and people honked their horns for 65 seconds straight as Kamala Harris was no where to be found.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Evidence of Biden Payments from China Support Tony Bobulinski and Show the Bidens Made Millions Swindling America

What a clown show.

WATCH:

WATCH: Kamala Harris misses her cue in Pennsylvania by 65 seconds. pic.twitter.com/1Y7UreekHM — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) November 2, 2020

Recall, the same thing happened over the weekend when Barack Obama introduced Joe Biden.

Obama shouted Joe Biden’s name several times before Sleepy Joe trotted out on stage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

